PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $430,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $45,936,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 387.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 385,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 306,672 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.30. 842,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

