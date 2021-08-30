Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 52-Week High at $463.78

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $463.78 and last traded at $459.46, with a volume of 2052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $461.28.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

