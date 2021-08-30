Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $461.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $463.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.