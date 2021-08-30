Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 90,000 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 165,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLXN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

