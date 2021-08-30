Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.20.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

