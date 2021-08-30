Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde stock opened at $314.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

