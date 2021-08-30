Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 101,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

