Paul Carreiro Sells 3,750 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at C$759,448.49.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total transaction of C$340,610.00.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$203.78. 75,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,046. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9,262.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$169.44. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KXS shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$201.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

