Paytomat (PTI) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $22,304.18 and $57.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

