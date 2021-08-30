Performance Food Group (PFGC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

8/21/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

8/20/2021 – Performance Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/6/2021 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/29/2021 – Performance Food Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.75. 19,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,636. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $5,828,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after buying an additional 359,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.