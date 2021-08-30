Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Monday. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.