Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Monday. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.
Petro Matad Company Profile
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.