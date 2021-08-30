PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.
Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.86.
About PetroChina
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
