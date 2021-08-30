Phreesia (PHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,928 shares of company stock worth $8,529,645. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

