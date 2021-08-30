Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post sales of $2.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $3.31 million. Phunware posted sales of $3.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $9.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $10.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.16 million, with estimates ranging from $15.51 million to $16.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phunware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

