Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.14 and last traded at $59.14. Approximately 4,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 790,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $927.44 million, a P/E ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

