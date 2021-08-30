Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,803 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.56. 137,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,948. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.43.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.