Piper Sandler Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $295.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Barclays upgraded Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.26.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,956,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

