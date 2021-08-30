Piper Sandler Lowers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $20.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.15.

SelectQuote stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

