Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,523,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the July 29th total of 2,122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $$6.42 on Monday. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

