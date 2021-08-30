Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 8,807 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.77. 79 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

