Platform Technology Partners Invests $1.67 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 17,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $236.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

