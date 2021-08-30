Platform Technology Partners Invests $930,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.09.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

