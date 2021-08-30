Platform Technology Partners Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.99. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

