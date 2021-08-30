Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $191,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $455.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

