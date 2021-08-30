PlayFuel Price Up 63.4% This Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

