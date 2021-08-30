Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.85 Million

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post sales of $898.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.06 million and the highest is $902.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $913.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

