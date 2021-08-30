Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.91 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 46.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $478.55. 222,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

