Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,700,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 6,541.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 176,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $123.07 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.64.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

