Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POLY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,550.60. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

