Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the July 29th total of 1,087,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,095.5 days.

Shares of POYYF stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.