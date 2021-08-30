PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 3.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.70. 9,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

