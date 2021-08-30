Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,725.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

