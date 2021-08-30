Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) PT Raised to $13.50

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its target price increased by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $638.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

