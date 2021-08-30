Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN opened at $222.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

