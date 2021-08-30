Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Premier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

