Primecoin Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,516,600 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

