Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 849,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,322 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $25,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $588,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $251,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $557,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 130,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PRIM opened at $25.50 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.