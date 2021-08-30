Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 95 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,763. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

