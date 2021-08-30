Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Progress Software by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Progress Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.25 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

