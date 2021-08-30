Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.