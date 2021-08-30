Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,790,402.51 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PGNY opened at $55.22 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 346.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

