Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,790,402.51 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PGNY opened at $55.22 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
