ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in August

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 914,700 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the July 29th total of 597,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PBSFF remained flat at $$19.65 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.