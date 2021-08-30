Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $68.13

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.13, but opened at $66.44. Prothena shares last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 239 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTA. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,141,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prothena by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Prothena by 81.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

