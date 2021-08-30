ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 55 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.17. 1,259,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,765. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

