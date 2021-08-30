ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Trinity Industries worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. 424,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.