ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.57. 3,249,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

