ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Comcast by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Comcast by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,993,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.