ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 25,596 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. 1,929,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,879. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

