Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 29th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Psychemedics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Psychemedics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,177. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.72. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

