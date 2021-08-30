PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

